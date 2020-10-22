Thousands in Napa County brace for power shutoffs

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Nearly 3,300 PG&E customers are expected to be in the dark in Napa County as the power shutoffs are likely coming just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Dry warm winds are expected again. The National Weather Service is forecasting critical fire weather conditions as a series of dry wind events coupled with low humidity move through the region with already dry vegetation, prompting a red flag warning and a public safety power shutoff.

“I just got an alert on my phone saying napa county is going to have shutoffs,” Joan Crowley said.

Joan Crowley received a text alert from PG&E just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Crowley lives on top of Spring Mountain in St. Helena which was ravaged from the Glass Fire and still out of power.

“The fire came up all the way around my vineyard,” Crowley said. “I have no water, no electricity so it’s not fun for people up there what they’re going through but you go to bed early.”

The Napa Valley just had a series of power shutoffs, but those who live here are ready for it.

Pedro Berrnal also lives on Spring Mountain. He’s been living without power for weeks.

PG&E crews are still working to re-energize the area after the Glass Fire.

“Work in the morning, come back at night to the mountain and go to sleep and the next day do the same thing over and over same thing. No water, no electricity, and there’s no life right now but what are you going to do? Life keeps going on,” Berrnal said.

“You just live through whatever you have to live through and then hope it all gets back to normal someday,” Crowley said.

Once the dangerous weather passes, PG&E crews will have to inspect power lines and equipment before they can re-energize.

That process could take up to 12 hours, expected to begin Friday morning.

