Thousands in Napa County remain without power

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, thousands of PG&E customers remain without power Thursday.

Most of the outages across the county were in the hills to the east.

The power was turned off Wednesday evening and at this point, it’s not clear when service will be restored.

The outage is stressful for Napa residents who have had to deal with heat, fire and smoke for months.

One couple was at the grocery store in Napa on Thursday picking up supplies.

They live near St. Helena but had fled to Placerville when the Glass Fire burned through their neighborhood.

They came back to check on their house, which is still standing, but they say the power is still out because of the PSPS so they won’t be sticking around.

“Right now it’s under effect, as you know,” the man said. “And we are just going to go clean out our house, the refrigerator and then go back to Placerville probably until we get some power.”

PG&E has not said when full power will be restored to the area.

Napa remains under Red Flag conditions until Friday evening.

PG&E crews will also need to inspect miles of power lines and equipment before they can safely re energize those lines.

