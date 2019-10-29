Thousands in San Jose affected by PG&E power shutoff

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Millions of people are starting to get their power back on across California after PG&E conducted another round of power shutoffs.

As power begins to return, PG&E announced another safety power shutoff that could leave 605,000 customers in 29 counties in the dark beginning Tuesday.

Roger Nadey says the power was cut in his neighborhood off Almaden Road in San Jose on Saturday evening.

A generator is powering his fridge and a few lights.

With a son working for CAL FIRE, Nadey says doing without electricity is a small sacrifice.

“We’re OK, we got plenty of batteries and we’re running the refrigerator and radio and listening to KRN. No problem. Those guys are out there working hard and I’m with them. It’s a tough job and they’re doing the best they can” Nadey said.

Across San Jose about 7,500 PG&E customers are impacted by the latest public safety power shutdown.

That translates into about 22,500 people in parts of Almaden, Santa Terisa, Evergreen, Alum Rock and Berryessa.

Power is to be restored as lines are inspected for possible damage but no specific time table was given.

Elsewhere, Highway 17 was shutdown off and on Monday after crews discovered some lines downed by the wind on Sunday just north of the summit, according to Nicole Liebelt with PG&E.

Most of the San Jose neighborhoods without power border wildland areas and are thought to be more vulnerable to wind-driven fire.

PG&E declared an all-clear for Monday in terms of the wind threat.

More fire weather on Tuesday may mean the power will stay off for at least another day in those areas.

Almaden resident Jordan Wong says he received an alert from pg & e telling him just that.

“That there’s going to be another shutoff tomorrow morning around 4 o’clock in the morning, so if we do get power on, it might not be for long or we just might not get restored,” Wong said. “It could be worse, it’s better than dealing with wildfires. It’s hard to say, it’s hard to know if the shutoffs are really making a difference for prevention, but if they do, it’s better than a fire.”

