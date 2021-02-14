Over $100,000 in stolen designer merchandise recovered in Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: CHP Golden Gate

RENO, Nev. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in the Bay Area for stealing thousands of dollars worth of retail merchandise.

According to the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate, almost $50,000 worth of clothing was stolen from a Lululemon in Reno, Nevada on February 5.

The company’s own investigators found that some of the suspects are from the Bay Area and enlisted the help of a retail crime task force made up of San Francisco authorities, who then executed search warrants and found three men suspected of being involved in the theft.

CHP said they recovered over $150,000 worth of stolen goods from several stores like Lululemon, Gucci, Chanel, Nordstrom, Sephora and more. They also found $7,000 in cash and a handgun.

Suspects Mario Omar Cisneros-Cruz, Owen Omar Cisneros-Rodriguez and Saul Garcia Hernandez were arrested on charges of organized retail crime, possession of stolen property, grand theft and theft of lost property.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News