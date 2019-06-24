Thousands living in limbo awaiting planned ICE raids, deportations

President Trump continues to pressure the Democrats to strengthen our country’s asylum laws.

He spoke about the crisis at the US, Mexico border and the influx of undocumented immigrants entering the US on Sunday morning on NBC’s Meet the Press.

The president is echoing what he said in his tweet on Saturday. He gave congress two weeks to come up with “a solution to the asylum and loophole problems” at the border in exchange for delaying ICE raids.

The planned raid would have happened Sunday in San Francisco and possibly other Bay Area cities but as KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky explains, the decision left undocumented immigrants and targeted families with even more uncertainty.

Thousands living in limbo, awaiting planned ICE raids and deportations despite delays.

“Normally we aren’t forewarned and so this could still happen tomorrow. This could still happen in a week and so people are still living with a lot of terror and very afraid of our communities being terrorized,” Carolina Martin Ramos said.

Carolina Martin Ramos is the Director of Programs and Advocacy at Centro Legal de la Raza, which works to protect immigrants’ rights, as well and tenants and workers rights.

Martin Ramos says President Trump is using undocumented immigrants as political pawns in the now delayed plan to deport families with court-ordered removals.

“I don’t expect that the president will be satisfied with any solution that politicians may come up within the next couple weeks and I think we all need to stand up and say the most vulnerable in our community, these refugees who may have suffered persecution and torture in their home country should not be used as political pawns or held hostage,” Martin Ramos said.

For immigrant families in the Bay Area, Martin Ramos says it’s important to be prepared.

“Everyone should have a family plan. You know should know if the worst happens you know mom and dad are picked up at work or taken away, that there’s a person already designated to pick the kids up from school or take on some type of limited guardianship,” Martin Ramos said.

And to know your rights.

“First of all, if an immigration official shows up at their door in one of these raids or roundups usually at predawn hours, they don’t have to open the door. Do not open the door. They can demand that the immigration official has a valid warrant that has their correct name and address on it and also that warrant has to be signed by a judge,” Martin Ramos said.

Martin Ramos says families should know all their rights before speaking to immigration agents.

She says they should also speak to an immigration attorney about their legal options and know what documents to carry.

