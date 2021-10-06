Over 6,000 PG&E customers lose power in Marin County

PG&E outage map as of 8 a.m. in Marin County (PG&E)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands of PG&E customers have lost power in Marin County on Wednesday morning.

According to an outage map, it started around 6:35 a.m. and is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.

About 6,249 total customers are impacted, including residents of San Rafael, Fairfax, San Anselmo, Kentfield and Ross.

“PG&E personnel are on scene investigating the cause of the outage. Crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to identify the cause of the outage, make any necessary repairs if needed and restore customers safely,” the utility told KRON4.

This story will be updated.