Thousands may lose power in North Bay

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E says 33,000 homes and businesses could be losing power in the Sierra Nevada Foothills in the North Bay at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Then around 8 p.m., 21,000 more customers could lose their power in other portions of the North Bay — all in a planned power safety shutoff as wind and hot weather combine for fire threat.

The risk was high enough that a Red Flag Warning was issued from 5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday evening.

PG&E says shutting off the power is a precaution to decrease the chances of a wildfire from sparking up — but it’s a last resort.

The highest probability areas to potentially lose power are the North Bay Mountains near Mt Saint Helena, small pockets in the East Bay near Mount Diablo, the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont, and portions of the Santa Cruz area.

Firefighters are preparing by being ready to go in case fires spark. The Cal Fire San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit said Wednesday that it has increased staffing in preparation of high winds.

🚩 Red Flag Warning 🚩 CAL FIRE CZU has increased staffing in preparation of higher winds. Vegetation is extremely dry across the region. Please be extra cautious. pic.twitter.com/2XkgcQ22HI — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 14, 2020

For those who may lose power, this is how to prepare:

Keep gallons of water on hand

Non-perishable foods

Flashlights

Extra batteries

Portable phone charger

Practice using a generator if you have one

Easy access to well stocked first aid kit

Latest Stories: