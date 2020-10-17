Thousands mistakenly lose power in Calistoga

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – PG&E customers in Napa Valley have had power restored.

Downtown Calistoga is open for business. At one point, this area had their power go out with no warning – not related to the power shutoff.

While PG&E crews worked to restore power Friday afternoon, Downtown Calistoga experienced a power interruption for about two hours.

The area is covered by the city’s microgrid, generators that send power right into downtown and east of the Napa River but even that wasn’t enough.

In a statement a PG&E spokesperson says:

“The microgrid PG&E created in Calistoga has been working at its maximum capacity to keep the power on for 1500 homes and businesses for the past two nights successfully during the PSPS. As crews worked to restore power safely and as quickly as possible during today’s PSPS, an additional 2,100 customers in Calistoga had a power interruption for about 2 hours. Crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to the remaining 600 customers in west Calistoga impacted by this outage. We know a line recloser opened up, or disrupted the power flow, doing what it was supposed to do because it detected a fault.



We have crews fanned out across the area investigating what the fault was but we do know the grid in the area has been strained from damaged infrastructure due to the Glass Fire, and with today’s 97-degree heat, demand on the lines has increased. We thank you for your patience as we work to restore power to everyone.”

“It is shocking to see how close the fire came to the town,” Betsy Bard said.

Meanwhile, Betsy and Joel Bard still went on with their wine country getaway visiting from Cambridge Massachusetts.

“They did tell us maybe when we checked in that there might be a power outage but we never noticed,” Joel Bard said.

They did notice a smaller crowd this year.

“We’re just sad for all the merchants that it’s just quieter, the stores and restaurants obviously aren’t doing as well as they usually are,” Joel said.

PG&E says essentially all customers who can receive electric service are now restored.

