Thousands of customers without power in Oakland: PG&E

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – There are nearly 4,000 customers without power in Oakland, according to PG&E.

PG&E has said that the cause is likely weather-related.

Around 8:00 p.m., there were over 6,400 outages reported.

Take a look at PG&E’s outage map for the exact areas impacted:

PG&E shut off power to people in 10 counties this morning, including those in Solano and Napa counties. According to the utilities map, those outages are now over.

Planned power safety shutoffs are scheduled because of the winds that could have caused trouble for energized power lines.