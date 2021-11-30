Thousands of diapers stolen from Solano County non-profit organization

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) – A theft at a Solano County non-profit has left workers searching for answers, as well as the need to replace the items they planned to give away for the holidays.

Thousands of diapers, hygiene products, in addition to other valuable items were ripped off and stolen from the Food is Free Solano organization.

Now, they need help so that they can help others in need.

Heather Perini with Food is Free Solano, a nonprofit organization, still can’t believe what happened, but it did.

Someone broke in and cleaned out thousands of diapers, all donated to help families cope with financial stress brought on by the pandemic, as well as dealing with living in the Bay Area.

Heather says to make matters worse, the diapers were part of a collaboration.

She explains while it may not seem significant to lose diapers, it is a much bigger issue.

Heather explains they did receive some items Tuesday to replenish their vanquished storage, but they have a long way to go.

