SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community youth center on San Francisco’s westside was burglarized Wednesday, according to a tweet from Supervisor Connie Chan.

“Disheartening news for the Richmond, today @cyc_sf a great community partner to the Richmond neighborhood, their center located on Clement Stree[t] got burglarized, thousands of dollars worth of gift cards & devices for youth programming stolen.”

Chan, who represents the Richmond neighborhood on the city’s board of supervisors, finished her tweet tagging the San Francisco Police Department: “we need help.”

SFPD Public Information Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya filled in the details in a statement to KRON4 midday Wednesday. Laokwansathitaya stated that around 10:26 a.m. officers responded to a report of a burglary on the 900 block of Clement Street.

“Upon arrival, officers met with a reportee who stated the premises had been burglarized. Officers are currently on scene conducting an investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available,” Laokwansathitaya wrote. “No arrests have been made, and this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”