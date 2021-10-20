Thousands of East Bay customers without power

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of East Bay customers are in the dark on Wednesday night, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

In the Berkeley area, more than 2,200 customers are without power due to weather.

The outage was reported around 7:24 p.m. — There is no expected time of restoration.

In the Newark and Fremont area, nearly 6,000 customers are without power.

In Livermore and unincorporated Livermore area, 1,808 customers are without power.

At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown while PG&E continues to investigate.

The outages are expected to be restored around 10 p.m.

Check back for updates as this is developing.