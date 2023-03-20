GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A crash caused thousands of wine bottles to spill across a highway in Geyserville on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol Santa Rosa.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of US-101 at Geyserville Avenue and resulted in approximately 10,000 empty wine bottles scattering across the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, but a guardrail needed repair, according to CHP.

A photo from the scene showed several workers in orange reflective gear near the pile of wine bottles. In the photo, the right lane was blocked by pallets as the cleanup took place.