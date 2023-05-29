(KRON) — Thousands of people arrived at Alameda Point Sunday afternoon for an “unpermitted” sideshow, the Alameda Police Department said.

Police were aware of the show, and APD had a group of officers focused on the event. A total of 64 citations were issued and five vehicles were towed.

Two different calls about sideshow activity were also addressed in the area. APD is still looking into the events, and is considering further “enforcement action” related to the case.

Sideshows have been an issue in the East Bay on a consistent basis. In Oakland, leaders are considering a new law that would allow the city to take on those responsible for holding or participating in the dangerous events. Earlier this month, more than 80 vehicles were seized in a sideshow in Oakland.