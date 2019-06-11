Thousands of PG&E customers without power in Bay Area

BERKELEY (KRON) — Thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area have been without power Tuesday as temperatures scorched in the region.

A massive power outage in Berkeley impacted thousands of customers and was first reported just before 4 p.m. It was cleared up around 6:45 p.m.

More than 2,000 customers have lost power in Lafayette and Orinda

Approximately 399 people have lost power in Vallejo as well.

No word on what’s causing the outages.

PG&E is aiming to return power to some regions between this evening.

Here’s a full list of Bay Area customers impacted by power outages as of 11 p.m.:

Vallejo:

Customers — 399

Restoration Time — 12:00 AM

Benicia:

Customers — 600

Restoration Time — 12:18 AM

Pleasant Hill:

Customers — 1314

Restoration Time — 1:04 AM

Lafayette:

Customers — 1996

Restoration Time — Not Available

Orinda:

Customers — 859

Restoration Time — 2:03 AM

Claremont Hills:

Customers — 245

Restoration Time — 11:33 PM

Sunnyvale:

Customers — 344

Restoration Time — Not Available

Redwood City:

Customers — 185

Restoration Time — Not Available

