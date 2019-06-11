Thousands of PG&E customers without power in Bay Area

BERKELEY (KRON) — Thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area have been without power Tuesday as temperatures scorched in the region.
A massive power outage in Berkeley impacted thousands of customers and was first reported just before 4 p.m. It was cleared up around 6:45 p.m.
More than 2,000 customers have lost power in Lafayette and Orinda
Approximately 399 people have lost power in Vallejo as well.
No word on what’s causing the outages.
PG&E is aiming to return power to some regions between this evening.
To check current PG&E outages across the state, click here.
Here’s a full list of Bay Area customers impacted by power outages as of 11 p.m.:
Vallejo:
Customers — 399
Restoration Time — 12:00 AM
Benicia:
Customers — 600
Restoration Time — 12:18 AM
Pleasant Hill:
Customers — 1314
Restoration Time — 1:04 AM
Lafayette:
Customers — 1996
Restoration Time — Not Available
Orinda:
Customers — 859
Restoration Time — 2:03 AM
Claremont Hills:
Customers — 245
Restoration Time — 11:33 PM
Sunnyvale:
Customers — 344
Restoration Time — Not Available
Redwood City:
Customers — 185
Restoration Time — Not Available
