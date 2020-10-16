Thousands remain without power in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Customers in seven Bay Area counties have been impacted by power shutoffs.

Among the counties with the largest number of outages is Napa.

Calistoga homes west of the Napa River have been without power since Wednesday evening and will likely not get power back until sometime Friday at the earliest.

“It’s really a big hassle to go through all of this,” Luis Tovar said.

But some have been through this so many times before. They are prepared for it.

“We got the generator sometime after the Tubbs Fire,” Tovar said. “So we just use that to power the main things that are important.”

Extreme heat coupled with gusty winds were two of the key factors in Pacific Gas & Electric’s decision to shut off the power — and the forecast turned out to be correct.

“We did record those high winds at Mount St. Helena in Napa County, 65 mile per hour wind gusts,” PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

East of the river, which includes most of downtown Calistoga, it’s a different story.

Power is still on, thanks to this microgrid or bank of generators.

Still, word of the shutdown coupled with the Red Flag Warning has the streets and the stores relatively empty.

“We are here and open it’s just been kind of slow because people are fearful of the Red Flag Warning and possibly coming here and no electricity,” Kay Ferry said.

PG&E had originally forecast 9,200 Napa County customers would have their power shut off, but it turns out only 5,000 are without electricity.

