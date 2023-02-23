(KRON) — Thousands of customers in the Peninsula and the South Bay are going into day three without power as temperatures drop.

PG&E’s latest power outage update shower about 22,000 customers are without heat. PG&E officials say this outage is due to the impacts from this winter storm.

Bay Area Outage Numbers (Thursday, Feb 23)

5:45 AM Affected Customers San Francisco 83 Peninsula 20,896 North Bay 320 East Bay 37 South Bay 1,440 Bay Area Total 22,776

Video shows drivers on the road lined with stores and buildings with no lights.

Crews are working to restore power but there is no exact time frame of when it will be back.

If you are using a generator, PG&E asks that you us it safely and tells customers to use flashlights rather than candles.

In addition to the power being out, the company says with this historic storm, it is expecting to see more damage to power lines in multiple areas in the coming days, saying that extended outages are possible, especially in areas where crews are facing access challenges.

This story has been updated with the latest power outage numbers from PG&E.