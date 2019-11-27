Thousands without power across Bay Area amid storm conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 06: A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking near the Bay Bridge on February 6, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Bay Area is getting much needed rain with up to a half inch of rain falling overnight and a bigger weather system expected to bring more precipitation […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Bay Area residents are in the dark Tuesday as rain pummels the region in the first major storm of the season.

More than 8,000 PG&E customers in Oakland are affected by outages along with thousands more in other Bay Area cities.

As of 8 p.m., PG&E has reported the following number of customers without power:

Oakland — 8,761

San Jose — 7,857

Bay Point — 2,952

San Leandro — 2,483

Santa Rosa — 1,845

San Bruno — 1,659

Richmond 1,813

Danville — 1,552

Bodega Bay 1,384

Daly City — 1,241

Hayward — 1,052

Dublin — 933

Belmont — 880

Millbrae — 435

