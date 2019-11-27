Thousands without power across Bay Area amid storm conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Bay Area residents are in the dark Tuesday as rain pummels the region in the first major storm of the season.
More than 8,000 PG&E customers in Oakland are affected by outages along with thousands more in other Bay Area cities.
As of 8 p.m., PG&E has reported the following number of customers without power:
Oakland — 8,761
San Jose — 7,857
Bay Point — 2,952
San Leandro — 2,483
Santa Rosa — 1,845
San Bruno — 1,659
Richmond 1,813
Danville — 1,552
Bodega Bay 1,384
Daly City — 1,241
Hayward — 1,052
Dublin — 933
Belmont — 880
Millbrae — 435
