BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – More than 3,300 customers were without power in the East Bay on Monday night, according to PG&E.

Around 6:54 p.m., officials reported the outage was impacting 3,310 customers in the Berkeley and Albany area.

Around 7:45 p.m., officials updated their outage map and reported that 497 customers were still being affected.

PG&E officials say the estimated time for full repair is 10 p.m.

At this time, the cause of the outage is under investigation.

