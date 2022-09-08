SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage is affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch.

There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and is expected to be restored at 5:30 p.m. PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.

There have been outages across the Bay Area throughout the week as temperatures have soared to record-breaking levels. The outages have been especially fierce in the South Bay — Morgan Hill had large outages on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert on Thursday for the ninth-straight day, urging people to conserve power. So far, PG&E has mostly been able to avoid rotating blackouts, planned outages that would have affected customers across the state.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.