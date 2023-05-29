(KRON) — Thousands of customers were without power Monday morning in Santa Clara after squirrels chewed through an electric cable, according to Silicon Valley Power. The outage was first reported shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

The outage, in the western part of the city, impacted some 3,840 customers. “A troubleshooter is responding,” the power agency tweeted. Power was soon restored to 1,614 customers, while 2,226 remain without power.

As the agency’s troubleshooter continued to investigate, it was learned that the cause of the outage was squirrels that had chewed through an electric cable.

“We are awaiting an update from the field on estimated restoration,” the agency said.

Silicon Valley Power is the City of Santa Clara’s municipal electric utility.