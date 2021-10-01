Threat deemed not credible at a Pacifica high school

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – Pacifica police have determined that a threat against Oceana High School was not credible and there is no current danger to students or staff.

Police were alerted by school staff this morning at around 4:55 a.m. to a threatening and concerning text message made by a student earlier.

The text message made mention of another student bringing a gun to school. The first student notified school staff who immediately contacted police.

Officers contacted the student who allegedly made the threat and determined they were “venting.”

The student was brought to a hospital for evaluation.