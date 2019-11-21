Rumored threat against Saint Mary’s College in Moraga was false, police say

MORAGA (KRON) — A threat of violence made on social media Thursday against Saint Mary’s College in Moraga was false, police and the college confirmed.

The university said in a statement that officials became aware of a photo circulating online showing a Saint Mary’s campus building and another photo of a firearm.

The Moraga Police Department was notified, the college said, and is now investigating.

The campus said there is no threat to the college at his time.

“If you see any suspicious behavior in or around the school, please contact Public Safety immediately at 925-631-4282,” the college said in a statement.

This is developing, check back for updates