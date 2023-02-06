SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Roosevelt Middle School will take extra steps to keep its students and faculty safe after a threat was reported for Tuesday, according to letters sent to parents that were obtained by KRON4.

A letter sent out on Sunday said that the San Francisco Police Department informed school administration about the threat, which was made on Facebook. SFPD does not have any indication that the threat is credible, according to the San Francisco Unified School District.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

SFPD will be making patrols all around the school to ensure safety. Student absences will be excused on Tuesday.

Read a statement from SFUSD below:

SFUSD is working closely with SFPD regarding a report of a threat made on social media against Roosevelt Middle School. Police are actively investigating and do not have any indication that this is a credible threat. In an abundance of caution, police are making extra patrols around the school this week. The school is keeping families and staff apprised of any updates.

The safety of students and staff is our highest priority. Roosevelt, along with all SFUSD schools, has security measures to ensure the well-being of students and staff.