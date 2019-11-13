Threats at San Rafael HS prompt extra police at school

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – San Rafael High School will see extra police security Wednesday after they arrested a boy for making threats.

The online threats target the school today and on Monday, Nov. 25.

When authorities were made aware of the threats on earlier this week, they immediately launched an investigation to determine the source.

With the help of social media platforms, detectives were able to determine the owner of the accounts and arrest the minor, who was booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall.

Authorities said the threats were vague in nature and no other schools were named in the threats.

Police continue to encourage all students, staff and parents tho report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000.

