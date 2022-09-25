OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire late Saturday night, according to a tweet from OFD.

The fire occurred near 98th Avenue and Pearmain Street at the Evergreen Pallets Warehouse. Wood pallets were the main items burning with the fire spreading to other warehouses, according to OFD.

OFD was able to contain the fire shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Crews remained on scene overnight to extinguish hot spots, OFD said.

Heavy machinery equipment is expected to arrive and remove pallets and excess debris. Around 50 firefighters and command staff were at the scene, according to OFD.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.