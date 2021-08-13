Three arrested after 13-year-old shot to death in East San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after a teen was shot to death in East San Jose earlier this week, police said.

San Jose police arrested 38-year-old Margarita Santillan and two teens in connection to the fatal shooting.

The two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, arrested have been identified as relatives of Santillan, police said.

All three have been charged with homicide.

On Wednesday around 3:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located more than one person was involved in the incident.

Around 4 p.m., a 13-year-old boy arrived at Regional Medical Center and was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was connected to the shooting. Police also determined that there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim’s group and residents at the location.

SJPD Homicide detectives are currently conducting an extensive follow-up investigation as they talk to witnesses and involved parties.

This was San Jose’s 24th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.