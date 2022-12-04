SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three men were arrested after police allegedly found them with fentanyl and meth in their possession, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 9:16 p.m., an SRPD officer was in the area of Bicentennial Way and Range Avenue when they observed a white Jeep fishtail multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and reported that they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the occupants and the vehicle.

More officers arrived on the scene, and the occupants of the vehicle were detained. After a search of the vehicle, officers found a unregistered, loaded 1911 pistol with an extended magazine inside of a satchel in the glove box, according to police.

Officers also found 12.2 grams of fentanyl and 3.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine hastily hidden in the crevasse of the back seat. The following three vehicle occupants were then arrested:

39-year-old Gabriel Torres of Windsor

35-year-old Michael McGuire of Windsor

33-year-old Parolee John Cast of Santa Rosa

All three were charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of drugs while armed, felon in possession of firearm, concealed firearm in vehicle and possession of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

In addition, Cast was charged with false impersonation for allegedly using his brother’s identifying information and parole hold.