SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested for aggravated assault in San Francisco Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit, and a third was arrested for their participation according to a press release sent to KRON4 on Friday. The suspects were arrested after colliding with vehicles, including police vehicles, and bicycle racks.

The vehicle driven by the suspects was determined to have been stolen from San Leandro, the release said. During the first traffic stop attempted by the police department, the suspects intentionally collided their vehicle with the occupied police vehicle, initiating a vehicle pursuit and causing minor injuries to an officer.

The suspects’ vehicle stopped in the area of Laguna Street after colliding with a bicycle rack. The driver, 29-year-old Tiara Raina Hewitt, and passenger, 33-year-old Demarco Ransom were taken into custody after the vehicle stopped.

A third suspect was identified by authorities, observed to have been participating in a transaction with Hewitt and Ransom, 54-year-old Jorge Robles from Daly City. Police said officers located stolen goods, a laptop, medications, and other items in this vehicle.

Hewitt was taken to the San Francisco County Jail for the following counts: assault with deadly weapon, carrying concealed firearm in a vehicle, resisting/delaying arrest, possession of stolen property, hit and run involving injury, reckless evading of a police officer, disobeying traffic signals, among others. Hewitt was also discovered to have six outstanding arrest warrants.

Ransom was transported to a local hospital and was later released to the county jail. He was arrested for the following counts: carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, resisting/delaying arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, and conspiracy among others.

While arrests have been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.