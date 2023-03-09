SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were arrested after a man was stabbed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District on Feb. 16, the San Francisco Police Department said Thursday. One suspect was arrested on Feb. 19 and two others were taken into custody on Saturday.

The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Taylor Street where the victim said he was assaulted by multiple unknown people. He made it to his hotel on the 500 block of Geary Street and called police.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was treated at a local hospital for “numerous” stab wounds and was released, SFPD said.

On Feb. 19, SFPD officers arrested a suspect on Jones Street and Ellis Street after receiving suspect information. He was identified as 19-year-old Richard Rice. Rice was booked into jail for charges including attempted murder and possession of methamphetamine.

On March 4, officers located Niauni Hill, 26, and Navar Anderson, 24, on the 300 block of Ellis Street. Both were arrested in connection with the stabbing and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.