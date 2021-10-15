Three arrested for financial elder abuse in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Three suspects have been arrested after police say they took over $100,000 from an elderly victim.

Brothers Henry Truong and Dung Truong, and alleged co-conspirator Phuc Huynh have been arrested on felony charges of elder fraud, conspiracy, two counts of grand theft, and one count of attempted grand theft.

Police say they stole at least $140,000 from a 75-year-old victim.

Police did not release further details on the circumstances surrounding the incident or the relationship between the suspects and the victim.