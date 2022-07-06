SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday.

One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22.

Her alleged accomplices were identified by police as Ricardo Padilla, 26, of Fremont and Daniel Macias, 31, of Redwood City.

All three suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on homicide charges. The trio remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.

The SJPD has still not released the shooting victim’s name. Police said the victim was shot during an April 16 block party on Pfeifle Avenue in a south San Jose neighborhood.

Investigators said the three suspects and the victim all attended the party before an altercation broke out. Police emphasized that the block party was an illegal pop-up event.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by “associates” before officers arrived at the shooting scene, according to SJPD. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” police wrote.

Jocelyn Velazquez

Ricardo Padilla

Daniel Macias

