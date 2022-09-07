(KRON) — Three suspect from Stockton were arrested in Livermore on Monday in connection with two catalytic converter thefts that day, according to a social media post from the Livermore Police Department. Officers with Livermore PD responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on North Canyons Parkway.

Another officer was investigating a different catalytic converter theft from earlier in the day, a few minutes away on Campus Hill Drive, the post states. The suspect vehicle in both incidents was described as a white, older-model Mercedes.

The suspect vehicle was tracked down to the 4500 block of Las Positas Road. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered a catalytic converter in the right rear passenger door. It was discovered to be from the victim’s car at North Canyons Parkway and was ultimately returned.





Inside the vehicle, officers also discovered numerous tools used to steal catalytic converters and vehicle parts. They also discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

KRON On is streaming live news now

One of the suspects, a 28-year-old male from Stockton, was arrested for numerous charges including:

Tampering with a motor vehicle

Receiving stolen property

Possession of burglary tools

Drug possession

The other two suspects, a 27-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, also both from Stockton, were arrested for conspiring to steal catalytic converters. All three suspects were booked into Santa Rita Jail.