Three-car major injury collision in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON) — Petaluma Police and Fire Department responded to a three-car traffic collision in Petaluma Friday morning.

A white Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound on Lakeville Highway, just west of Browns Lane.

The truck crossed into the eastbound lane and hit head on with a Ford F-750 dump truck traveling the opposite way.

The Chevrolet truck then spun out of control and was struck by another vehicle, a Ford F-450 flatbed truck that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck, identified as James Bloom from Rio Linda, reportedly suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a local trauma hospital.

The other two drivers were uninjured.

Drugs or alcohol are reportedly not a factor in the collision.

Lakeville Highway was temporarily closed and traffic had to be redirected as the start of Labor Day weekend began to get heavy.

The collision is still under investigation.