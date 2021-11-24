Three charged for looting Walnut Creek Nordstrom

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – Felony charges have been filed related to retail thefts where multiple people stormed the Nordstrom Department Store in Walnut Creek.

Officials say 30-year-old Dana Dawson, 32-year-old Joshua Underwood and 19-year-old Rodney Robinson were apart of a mass looting spree where approximately 90 individuals stormed the Nordstrom store simultaneously using three separate entrances on November 20.

“The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office is committed to working with the Walnut Creek Police Department and our retail community to hold those involved in retail theft accountable,” said District Attorney Diana Becton. “We are committed to stopping those who participate in organized retail theft, which has adverse and costly impacts on business owners and consumers as well.”

The defendants will be arraigned on November 29 at the Contra Costa Superior Court. Charges include conspiracy to commit a crime, second degree burglary, second degree robbery, attempted second degree robbery, organized retail theft, possession of firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property with a value exceeding $950.

The investigation is on-going, if anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Deng at deng@walnutcreekpd.com