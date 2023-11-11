(KRON) – The Petaluma Police Department is investigating a series of commercial burglaries that occurred on Friday night.

Petaluma officers received a call from a security alarm company confirming an alarm activation at a closed business on Holm Road on November 10, at 4:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found damage to a roll-up shipping and receiving door at the building. A representative for the business responded and confirmed power tools were taken from the business, police said.

According to the police investigation, at least two suspects drove a white Ford Econoline van into the shipping and receiving door, which allowed the suspects access to the building.

Petaluma officers received a second call from a security alarm company reporting an alarm activation at a similar-style business on Lindberg Lane at approximately 5:17 a.m. Petaluma police and a representative of the business responded to the alert. The representative confirmed the power tools and contractor equipment were stolen, police said.

According to the police investigation, officers noticed the shipping and receiving door had sustained significant damage by what appeared to be the same Ford Econoline van that was driven into the roll-up garage door.

A third call from a security alarm company reporting an alarm activation at a business on Lakeville Highway occurred at 5:36 a.m. Upon officers’ arrival, they found that the front doors had been forced open. According to the police investigation, it appeared to be the same Ford Econoline van and the same suspects entering the business. A representative for the business responded and confirmed a storage cabinet inside the business had been forced open and the suspects stole power tools and a large quantity of contractor apparel.

All three incidents are being actively investigated.