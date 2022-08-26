Police activity reported on 27th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Aug. 26 in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were killed after an incident involving a crash and a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which is right off Interstate 980 that merges into CA-24. The shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m.

Officers responded to the shooting and spotted a multi-vehicle collision. Police said a cyclist was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were also shot and killed.

All three victims’ identities are being withheld until their families are notified. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 510-238-3821.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.