BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three brush fires broke out in the Berkeley Hills on Friday.

The first two ignited around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning on La Vereda Road, just north of UC Berkeley.

They were small enough that neighbors were able to put them out on their own.

The third fire started a half block away around 2 p.m.

Berkeley police is looking into the possibility that all three began as arson.