Three Fremont residents, including young child, killed in rain-fueled crash near Placerville

EL DORADO COUNTY (KRON) -- A 1-year-old child was among three killed Tuesday night in a rain fueled, two-car crash on Highway 50 near Placerville.

The California Highway Patrol identified the three crash victims as residents of Fremont.

The highway patrol said a Volvo was traveling at 60 MPH on US-50 near Camino Heights Drive just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Because of heavy rains, the Volvo lost control and drifted into the eastbound lane, entering the path of another car traveling at 65 MPH.

The CHP says the driver of the other car, a Subaru, had no time to react to the Volvo -- causing the driver of the Subaru to collide with the side of the Volvo.

A 1-year-old girl, a passenger in the backseat of the Volvo, was ejected from the car and was later pronounced dead after being taken to a neaby hospital.

The highway patrol says the driver of the Volvo as well as the front seat passenger also died in the crash.

The driver of the other car involved suffered major injuries, the CHP said.

Officials say rainy weather conditions and the speed of the Volvo contributed to the deadly crash.

Each person involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

Officials ask that drivers slow down and drive safely.

