Three Hayward smash and grab suspects arrested

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Three people are behind bars after Hayward police say they were involved in a mass smash and grab incident.

Police responded to the downtown area last week were they witnessed 20 to 25 people breaking into a business.









The suspects took off running in different directions, but police were able to apprehend three of them.

Authorities also found an abandoned vehicle they believe was involved in the incident that contained an assault rifle with a high-capacity drum magazine, two pistols, and a bullet proof vest.