(KRON) — Three people are dead after two separate highway collisions despite this weekend being one of California Highway Patrol’s maximum enforcement periods.

Police said one person was killed early Sunday morning on Highway 242 in Concord. Two people were traveling in the southbound lanes in a Nissan Sentra when they hit a guardrail at Concord Avenue.

The passenger was ejected from the car and sustained major injuries. The driver of the car was killed, investigators said.

Another deadly crash occurred on Highway 4 near Baypoint around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Two people died after their GMC pickup truck hit a Volkswagen and then rolled off the roadway.

Both passengers were thrown from the truck and died, police said.