SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three adults were shot Saturday night near a nightclub in the city’s Ingleside neighborhood.

At 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Ocean Avenue, which is where a nightclub is located at. After arriving to the scene, the officers located two males and one female suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, said the San Francisco Police Department.

All victims were transported to a local hospital. There is currently no information on the conditions of those victims.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.