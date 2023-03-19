SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three juveniles were taken to a hospital, two of them with serious injuries, after fireworks ignited Saturday night at Ocean Beach, according to a tweet by the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

At around 8:15 p.m., San Francisco police and US Park police responded to reports of juveniles injured by fireworks. A group of 20-30 juveniles were around a fire on Ocean Beach when several fireworks ignited, GGNRA said.

Three of the juveniles were transported to local hospitals. Two of the juveniles received serious injuries and the third juvenile received minor injuries, officials said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The incident is currently under investigation by US Park police.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.