Three Marin County teenagers work together to make face mask company

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Instead of sitting around and doing nothing during the stay at home order, three best friends from the North Bay are working together to make masks.

They are teenagers and in a few short weeks they have started a business from scratch and also learned to sew.

“The masks are made with pretty good precision and they look good,” Jack Goldstein said.

A lot of them are sold out!

Started by three best friends since kindergarten, face covering company “3 Guys Who Care,” is run by 15-year-olds — James Landis, Jack Goldstein and Nick Lieberman

“We all have young entrepreneurs’ minds and get ourselves more ready to operate a business and what a better time than now and do something that helps our community,” Nick Lieberman said.

The teens from Marin County confess they knew more about sports than sewing but with the help of their moms in a few short weeks, they learned about thread count, stitching, managing a website, marketing and sales.

“It all came together cause we all were really motivated and we had a goal and it just took off from there,” Lieberman said.

The handmade masks by the boys are reversible and come in a wide range of colors.

“Everyday we get new orders and ship them out,” Goldstein said.

In the spirit of giving, when you order three masks, you get a fourth for free to give to a front line worker of your choice.

“Give them satisfaction of giving to mailman or garbage person or anyone they think they can touch themselves,” Lieberman said.

Between finishing school and running a new company, these kids are not sitting around during the coronavirus stay at home order.

They are seizing the moment and sewing to make a difference

“We are definitely helping keep people safe and that makes me feel,” Goldstein said.

The best friends want to sell the masks in bulk to Bay Area companies with front line workers and even their own middle and high schools for their peers and teachers to wear when they hope school starts again in the fall.

