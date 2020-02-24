Woman robbed at gunpoint after 3 men break into Pleasanton home

Surveillance camera footage of three suspects wanted in Pleasanton home invasion robbery. (Photo provided by the Pleasanton Police Department)

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for three men after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in her own home in Pleasanton early Sunday morning.

The home invasion robbery happened at around 3:45 a.m. in the Kottinger Ranch neighborhood, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

The woman, who reported the robbery to police several hours after it occurred, told police she awoke to the sound of broken glass from a rear sliding door.

She was confronted by two men who brandished a handgun at her, demanded cash, and ransacked the home, police said.

The suspects were dressed in dark clothing and were described to be between the ages of 18 to 25 years old, police said.

The victim was uninjured.

Police say surveillance camera footage showed the three suspects leaving through the front door with property from the home.

The footage also showed an unknown make and color SUV driving in front of the residence and picking up all three suspects.

(Photo provided by the Pleasanton Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

