OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Prosecutors are seeking to ensure that the accused killers of Oakland police officer Tuan Le will never see a day of freedom from a jail cell.

Officer Le was fatally shot in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2023, when a group of suspects ran from a burglarized business near Jack London Square. Someone in the group opened fire on the undercover officer, and everyone at the scene evaded arrest, according to Oakland interim police chief Darren Allison.

Detectives worked around-the-clock to identify who was in the group of fleeing burglars, and who pulled the trigger. Police made several arrests within the past week.

Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le (Image courtesy Oakland Police Department)

Investigators announced at a press conference Wednesday night that the suspected killers are 27-year-old Mark Demetrious Sanders and 28-year-old Allen Starr Brown.

District Attorney Pamela Price said her office charged Sanders and Brown with murder, including special circumstance allegations. If found guilty at trial, the charges could result in a life prison sentences without possibility of parole.

Mark Demetrious Sanders is seen in a mugshot. (Image via Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

“I will leverage the full weight of my office against these people who we believe ruthlessly and wantonly murdered an officer who gave his life to protect our community,” Price said.

Prosecutors said Officer Tuan Le was shot to death while he was responding to a commercial burglary in the area of Embarcadero and 5th Avenue two days before New Year’s Eve. Le and a second undercover officer never returned fire, Allison said.

Sebron Russell is seen in a mugshot. (Image via Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said Sanders likely knew Le was an undercover police officer when Sanders allegedly pulled the trigger. Le was driving an unmarked Oakland Police Department vehicle when he was shot.

A third man charged in the case, 28-year-old Sebron Ray Russell, was charged with burglary.

All three men charged in the case are scheduled to make their first court appearances Thursday morning at the Oakland courthouse.

Allison said his officers are still working to make additional arrests, and some suspects have yet to be apprehended.

“While experiencing grief, and the loss of a colleague, officers continue to do their duty, showing up … and working nonstop to bring justice for our brother, Officer Le, and his family,” Allison told reporters.

Dispatch audio: Here's the moment police officers were alerted over the radio that Tuan Le's suspected killer was taken into custody.

Full story: https://t.co/Ag7pVBsK9K pic.twitter.com/NJVqSVOua9 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 3, 2024

Oakland police officers found Sanders in Livermore Tuesday morning and arrested him using Le’s handcuffs, according to police.

Price said she spoke with Le’s family. “I offered my sincere condolences as they continue to grieve the tragic loss of their loved one. I informed the family of the charges against the men accused of murdering Tuan Le, and I assured them that my office will do everything within the confines of our legal power to make sure the man accused of shooting Tuan Le will serve the rest of his life in prison. My office will continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads to hold these men accountable for their outrageous behavior,” Price said.

Oakland’s mayor, interim police chief, and Price held a press conference with news reporters to provide updates on the developing murder case. The complete press conference can be viewed in the video player above.

