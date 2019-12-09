Three men killed in crash on Hwy 24 identified

ORINDA (KRON) — The three men killed in a car crash on Highway 24 in Orinda over the weekend have been identified.

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Officer identified the victims as Mauni Pahulu, a 22-year-old Oakland resident, Sione Vaitafa, a 21-year-old Hayward resident, and Molomona Eteaki, a 31-year-old Oakland resident.

At around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, their Nissan Versa veered off of westbound Highway 24, east of Camino Pablo, and slammed into a tree.

The three men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Wet weather is believed to have been a factor in the accident, according to authorities.

A GoFundMe for one of victims, Mauni Pahulu, describes him as a husband and father of a baby girl.

