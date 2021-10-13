Three men shot in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are searching for multiple suspects after officers say they shot three people on Tuesday.

The incident, which police called a shootout, occurred at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday at Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street in the Tenderloin District.

Three people were reported shot by two suspects, according to police.

The two suspects were later found and arrested for guns, a stolen car and drug-related charges.

One victim was privately transported to a hospital, while the other two remained on scene while police arrived. All victims were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.