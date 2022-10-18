STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office.

As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due to “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the children.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s office, a patrol deputy stopped a car for expired registration in east Stockton, in the area of Main Street and Olive Avenue, just before 1:15 a.m. Oct. 17. The driver was 36-year-old Laura Burkett, and the child’s father, 49-year-old Michael Pinon, was in the passenger seat. They were arrested and taken into custody.

Then the children were found shortly after 11 a.m. Oct. 17 in Lathrop, near Stockton, in a residence in the 17000 block of Stone Cellar Way. The mother, 35-year-old Karri Dominguez, was also there.

“Methamphetamine, meth pipes and other drugs were located throughout the house, easily within reach of the children,” the Facebook post stated.

Pinon and Dominguez were booked for child abduction, child abuse and disobeying a court order. The three children, Christopher, 9, Evangeline, 11, and Angelica, 16, were left in the care of CPS.