CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Three mountain lions were spotted taking a casual stroll in front of a homeowner’s front gate on Tuesday, and the homeowners caught the big cats on camera.

The recording took place just before 5 a.m., not long before the sun peeked out. The homeowners tell KRON4 they have seen deer in front of their gate before, but they have never caught any mountain lions on camera.

The homeowners hope sharing this footage will help remind their neighbors to keep a close eye on any pets or small children. Just last week, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion while on a trail with his family in Half Moon Bay. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Saturday that it would suspend the search for the animal due to challenges accessing the area it was last seen.